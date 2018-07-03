U4RIA concert offers students inspirational ‘sound check’ learning

[Press release] Scores of secondary and tertiary level students have begun benefiting from a unique opportunity to witness firsthand and to understudy some of the region’s leading entertainers, technicians and event managers as they undergo SOUND CHECK for the highly anticipated 2018 U4RIA concert.

Into its sixth year and dubbed U6, U4RIA has set the standard as the island’s premiere full-scale carnival production concert. The new and exciting element targets students with an interest in music, event management, arts and theatre from ages 13 years and up.

U6 features Saint Lucia’s much acclaimed award winning soca artiste, percussionist and singing sensation Teddyson John aka (TJ).

According to TJ, “Sound Check is about giving back. It’s crafted with the intention to motivate young people and to help them aspire to fulfill their dreams within this industry. It is envisaged that through the interactions with the artistes, technicians, event managers and the like, students will get a better feel, understanding and overall appreciation for the respective disciplines.”

The educational component of U6 is led by experienced event specialist Dahlia Guard, a former Special Events Manger of the Saint Lucia Tourist Board who oversaw the famed Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival from 2014-2016.

A former brand manager of Peter & Company, Ms. Guard, who holds a Master’s Degree in Tourism Administration with a focus in Event Management from George Washington University in the US, is also credited for bringing the annual Pine Hill Fun Walk, one of the largest sporting activates on island, from its lowest participation numbers to record highs.

Another phase of Sound Check is scheduled for 12:30pm to 2:30pm on Wednesday, July 4th, one day before the big U6 concert on Thursday, July 5th at Pigeon Island.

U6 management has written to several secondary schools inviting them to attend as if it were an actual show.

As part of the U6 initiative, tertiary level students, in particular those attending UWI Campus Event Management have also been invited to share the experience of Sound Check. These students can experience Sound Check in three distinct aspects, either as a Practical component; viewing upfront how a real world full-scale production unfolds.

They also can experience U6 as a Theory component of event management and yet others have the option of gaining invaluable Job Training by volunteering to work at the event.

“As a premiere Caribbean entertainment experience U4RIA works to be a creative community for artistes, performers and entertainment enthusiasts alike. It offers artistes an invitation to share their world of performance with fans, while for fans; U4RIA is a lively, culturally exuberant space of imagination and creativity with limitless expression. Immersing our youngsters in the midst of this speaks to the legacy of capacity building and learning embedded in this event,” notes Artistic Director Darwin Guard.

U6 2018 features an all-star cast that includes three-time repeat International Soca Monarch Voice, Kerwin Dubois, Blaxx, Turner, Marvay, DYP and a slew of other local performers.

For the latest concert info, give-a-ways and more follow us online on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @u4rialand.

