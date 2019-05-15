U.S SUSPENDS ALL FLIGHTS TO VENEZUELA AMID POLITICAL TURMOIL

[Joe Tacopino via the New York Post -May 15th 2019]:- The US suspended all flights to Venezuela on Wednesday amid political turmoil and violence in the South American country.

(American Airlines suspended flights to Venezuela on March 15)

The Department of Transportation ordered the halt as the Department of Homeland Security warned in a letter that “conditions in Venezuela threaten the safety and security of passengers, aircraft, and crew traveling to or from that country.” In addition to US airlines, a small group of Venezuelan carriers that offer service to Miami will be affected.

(Protests and riots continue in Venezuela)

Many international flights to Venezuela have already stopped service to the country due to the safety concerns and disputes with the country’s embattled leader Nicolas Maduro.

A large portion of the international community, including the US, has recognized opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country’s president.

(Opposition leader, Juan Guaidó)

In April, the Federal Aviation Administration prohibited US air operators from flying below 26,000 feet in Venezuela’s airspace.