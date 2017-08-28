U.S. Consular Officer to Hold Appointments for U.S. Citizens in St. Lucia September 11-13, 2017

We are pleased to announce that a Consular Officer from the U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) will visit St. Lucia from Monday, September 11 to Wednesday, September, 13 2017, to provide U.S. Citizens Services and accept applications for U.S. passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad. Unfortunately, we are not able to discuss visa cases during these outreach trips.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: We no longer accept handwritten passport application forms. You must fill out all passport application forms online at www.travel.state.gov and then print them. Please have all forms completed prior to your appointment and bring originals and copies of all supporting documents .

Appointments will be held at the Coco Palm Hotel, Kreole Room, Gros Islet on the following dates:

Monday, September 11: 8:00-4:00 pm

Tuesday, September 12: 8:00-4:00 pm

Wednesday, September 13: 8:00-4:00 pm

The appointment calendar is now available on our website.

You must make an appointment online to meet with the Consular Officer. We may not be able to accommodate walk-ins. Please follow instructions on the U.S. Embassy’s website at https://bb.usembassy.gov/u-s-citizen-services/consular-outreach-visits/.

Fees must be paid by international money order or bank draft made out to “U.S. Embassy.” We are unable to accept cash or credit cards. PLEASE NOTE: The money order or bank draft must have the correct and exact amount . We will not issue any refunds . Fees are:

Child’s passport (under age 16): US$105

First adult passport: US$135

Consular Report of Birth Abroad : US$100

Notarials: US$50 per signature

If you are renewing a 10-year passport issued less than 15 years ago and can present your expired passport, you may be able to apply by mail directly to the Embassy. Please go to https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/passports/renew.html to confirm you meet all requirements. The fee is US$110. If you cannot present a previous 10-year passport issued less than 15 years ago, you must appear in person for an interview with the Consular Officer. The fee for this service is US$135.

All applicants must provide: A completed passport application; two passport-size photos (2” x 2”); proof of U.S. citizenship such as previous U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate, U.S. Consular Report of Birth Abroad, or U.S. naturalization certificate; and a social security card. Please bring originals AND photocopies of all documents, including a copy of the passport you are renewing . You must also provide a prepaid air waybill (FedEx, DHL, LIAT QuikPak, etc.) in order to have the new passport mailed back to you.

Important update on passport photos: As of November 1, 2016, applicants may not wear eyeglasses in passport photos. See https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/passports/photos.html for complete photo requirements.

For a child under age 16, if both parents are listed on the birth certificate, both parents must appear in person with the child OR a signed, notarized Form DS-3053: Statement of Consent from the non-applying parent/guardian must be submitted. Please bring the documents listed above PLUS the child’s birth certificate and both parents’ passports or other identification. Please bring originals AND photocopies of all documents including copies of the parents’ identification . For more information, visit: http://www.travel.state.gov/passport/get/minors/minors_834.html.

If the child looks significantly different from the previous passport photo, we recommend you provide age progression photos showing the child’s development.

Additional information on U.S. citizen services and links to application forms are available on the U.S. Department of State’s website at http://travel.state.gov.