TWO WOUNDED IN CITY SHOOTING

Rehani Isidore November 27, 2017 News Updates Leave a comment

There was more gun violence in the city of Castries on the weekend. City police responded to a report of a shooting incident in a Castries community in the wee hours of Saturday, November 25 after gunshots rang out in the heart of the capital.

Authorities found two men writhing in pain from gunshot wounds. The City Police Department, which has jurisdiction in the capital, reported the matter to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Law enforcement officials are continuing investigations into the shooting incident.

