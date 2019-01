Police have made a breakthrough in the shooting death of a 74-year-old Marchand resident. Two 16-year-olds have been arrested and formally charged with murder. Shaquille Lionel and Walter Hofer are each facing possible life sentences, for allegedly killing Joachim Joseph during a December 27th shooting.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit