TWO PEOPLE INJURED IN ‘MANGE’ SHOOTING

Two people are nursing injuries, following a shooting in the south of the island around 5:00 pm Friday 29 June.

According to reports, one man and one woman were shot during an exchange of gunfire, in the area known as ‘the mang’ in Vieux Fort.

