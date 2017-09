Two People Injured in Bocage Shooting

Two men are reportedly recovering at hospital following a shooting in Bocage, Castries.

The incident occurred between 8:30 and 9 pm September 11.

Crime scene investigators have been at the scene gathering intelligence.

One of the shooting victims was said to have taken refuge at a neighbor’s home before being taken to hospital.

Police have not released information on possible suspects linked to the Bocage shooting.