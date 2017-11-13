Home / News Updates / Two people in custody assisting with Homicide #51 Investigations
Rehani Isidore November 13, 2017

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Sadia Byron a thirty-three (33) year old resident of Laborie, Vieux Fort.

On Friday, November 10, 2017 about 2:00p.m. Sadia Byron was reported as missing by a family member. She was reportedly last seen about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 09, 2017.

A search was conducted involving police officers and members of the public. On Saturday, November 11, 2017, the body of an unresponsive female, who was later identified as Sadia Byron, was recovered in a shallow stone grave at Laborie.

A post mortem examination is scheduled for a later date.

Two individuals are currently in police custody in relation to this incident. Investigations into the matter are continuing.

This brings the number of homicides recorded for the year 2017 to fifty one (51).

