Two Medals for St. Lucia at the CCCAN Swim Championship 2018

Press Release- The Central American and Caribbean Championship (CCCAN) took place this past week June 29th to July 3rd at the Piscina Olimpico Roly Bisslik, Savaneta in Aruba. Participating countries included Colombia, Guyana, Panama, Nicaragua, Cayman Islands, Surinam, and Venezuela of the South American Confederation and Guadeloupe and Martinique of the French Swimming Federation to name a few.

St. Lucia has competed at this high level swim championship and has been consistent in achieving medals every year, as done in 2014 achieving one Medal, 2015 ten medals, 2016 three medals, 2017 two medals and this year 2018 two medals.

With a 10 member team namely D’Andre Blanchard, Naima Hazell, Neikeisha Louis, Mikaili Charlemagne, Katie Kyle, Devin Boodha, Jayhan Odlum Smith, Ethan Dyke Elliott and Jamarr Archibald the team will be returning home with 1 silver and 1 bronze medal.

The swim lions contributing to the medal count were Naima Hazell swimming in the 11 – 12 year old 50 Meter Freestyle in a time of 27.61 and Neikeisha Louis swimming in the same age category in the 50 Meter Fly in a time of 30.42. Both swimmers reign from the Lightning Swim Club.

9 age group records were broken by Naima Hazell in 50 Free and 50 Back, D’Andre Blanchard in 100 Free, Ethan Dyke Elliott in 200 and 100 Freestyle, Devin Boodha in 50, 100 and 200 Breaststroke and Jayhan Odlum Smith in 50 Fly. Further accomplishments included 5 new national records being set. These were annihilated by Naima Hazell in 50 Free, Ethan Dyke Elliott in 200 and 400 Free and Devin Boodha in 50 and 100 Breast.

Coach Peter James expressed though the competition was a tough one, he was grateful for the efforts of the entire team. He further articulated his satisfaction with the two medalist and looks forward to representing St. Lucia again as the Head Coach. The team was also accompanied by Team Manager Sabrina Odol, Chaperone Tessa Louis and President Eddie Hazell.

SLASA congratulates the entire team on their achievements at this years CCCAN Championship. The Association now shifts its focus to the Goodwill Championship scheduled in August 2018 in Barbados.

