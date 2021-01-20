Another school has been affected by covid-19 one week after the reopening of physical classes. authorities are confirming two positive covid-19 cases at the Camille Henry Memorial School.
the learning institution’s doors are now closed.
Another school has been affected by covid-19 one week after the reopening of physical classes. authorities are confirming two positive covid-19 cases at the Camille Henry Memorial School.
the learning institution’s doors are now closed.
The scourge of deadly gun violence that plagued Saint Lucia through 2020 continues into the …