TWENTY YEAR OLD ST. LUCIAN FATALLY SHOT IN MARTINIQUE

A 20 year old St. Lucian has been fatally shot in neighboring Martinique.

The young man is said to have been shot in the stomach and back at La Martin on Thursday night. He was rushed to the University Hospital in Fort De France where he later succumbed to his injuries. Martinique authorities confirm that the man is a St. Lucian national, but they did not disclose his name. The deceased is said to have been well-known by the law enforcement in Martinique.

His death comes a little over one month since the shooting death of another St. Lucian in the neighboring French territory. Twenty-two year old Terry Shereem Alcindor was killed, allegedly by a neighbor. The two were said to have been involved in an altercation when Alcindor who was originally from Babonneau was shot.