TROPICAL WAVE DUMPS HEAVY SHOWERS ON SAINT LUCIA

Allin Fevrier June 18, 2021 Breaking News, News Updates 1 Comment

Officials are urging residents in low lying areas to proceed with caution, as a tropical wave continues to blanket Saint Lucia with heavy rain. The national emergency management organization and the met office say the Thursday thunderstorms are a stark reminder of severe weather during the annual Atlantic hurricane season.

One comment

  1. Natasha Brown
    June 19, 2021 at 5:20 pm

    Reply

