Home / News Updates / Tropical Storm Watch for Saint Lucia discontinued, “Moderate” rainfall, thunderstorms expected

Tropical Storm Watch for Saint Lucia discontinued, “Moderate” rainfall, thunderstorms expected

Rehani Isidore July 8, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

[Press release] The Tropical Storm Watch for Saint Lucia has been discontinued as of 5:00 AM Sunday 8th July 2018.

Although the centre of the system is expected to pass north of Saint Lucia, the Saint Lucia Met Office advises that moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds associated with the outer bands of the system are expected during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Residents are asked to remain vigilant and to continue to monitor the weather through the advisories from the Saint Lucia Met Office, via their website http://slument.gov.lc, the weather Hotline: (758) 454-3452 and the broadcast media.

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

RED UNLIMITED SUPPORTS CRACKDOWN ON CARNIVAL BAND INTERLOPERS

Invaders beware, you shall be fined! Carnival bands and the police are warning that individuals …

Let us know what you think!

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved
%d bloggers like this: