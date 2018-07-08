Tropical Storm Watch for Saint Lucia discontinued, “Moderate” rainfall, thunderstorms expected

[Press release] The Tropical Storm Watch for Saint Lucia has been discontinued as of 5:00 AM Sunday 8th July 2018.

Although the centre of the system is expected to pass north of Saint Lucia, the Saint Lucia Met Office advises that moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds associated with the outer bands of the system are expected during the next 12 to 24 hours.

Residents are asked to remain vigilant and to continue to monitor the weather through the advisories from the Saint Lucia Met Office, via their website http://slument.gov.lc, the weather Hotline: (758) 454-3452 and the broadcast media.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

