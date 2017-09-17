Tropical Storm Maria can Affect Saint Lucia Next 24hrs

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, and Montserrat

* Guadeloupe

* Dominica

* Saba and St. Eustatius

* St. Maarten

* St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

* Anguilla

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* St. Lucia

* Martinique

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

At 800 AM AST (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Maria was located near latitude 13.3 North, longitude 55.6 West. Maria is moving toward the west northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this motion with a further reduction in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Maria will be near the Leeward Islands Monday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Maria will likely become a hurricane later today.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 994 mb (29.36 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area by Monday night or Tuesday, with tropical storm conditions possible on Monday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in thetropical storm watch area on Monday.

STORM SURGE: A dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves will raise water levels by as much as 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels within the hurricane watch area.

RAINFALL: Maria is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches across the central and southern Leeward Islands through Wednesday night. Maria is also expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches in the northern Leeward Islands and north-central Windward Islands. This rainfall could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

SURF: Swells generated by Maria are expected to begin affecting the Lesser Antilles by tonight. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.