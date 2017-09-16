Tropical Depression 15 Threatens Region, Saint Lucia under Tropical Storm Watch

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* St. Lucia

* Martinique

* Guadeloupe

* Dominica

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Interests elsewhere in the Lesser Antilles should monitor the progress of this system. Additional Tropical Storm or Hurricane Watches will likely be issued later today.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor products issued by your national meteorological service.

Satellite images indicate that the disturbance has become better

organized and is now classified as a tropical depression.

At 200 PM AST (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Fifteen

was centered near latitude 11.9 North, longitude 51.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 20 mph (30 km/h). A slower west-northwest motion is expected during the next couple of

days. On the forecast track, the system is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts.

Strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours. The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm later today and could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the Leeward Islands.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible within portions of Leeward Islands by Monday night or Tuesday, with tropical storm conditions possible on Monday.

RAINFALL: The depression is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches across portions of the central and southern Leeward Islands through Tuesday night. These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

SURF: Swells generated by the depression are expected to begin affecting the Lesser Antilles by Sunday night. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.