Triple Homicide In Vieux Fort

New details are emerging from a suspected triple homicide near Bruceville, Vieux-Fort.

According to reports, there was a fourth occupant in the home raided by multiple gunmen in the wee hours of October 28th.

Officers from the south discovered the bodies of three men around 1:00 am.

Reports indicate that each of the men appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The police operation was affected after paramedics responded to a distress call.

Police have not released the identities of the shooting victims.

Sources at the homicide scene reported hearing a number of men demanding entry to the home. The gunmen, according to witnesses identified themselves as police officers before storming the dwelling home.

One victim was found under a bed, two more shooting victims were discovered in the living room area of the home.

Investigators believe that the fourth occupant, a woman escaped.

The criminal investigations department south have launched a full-scale investigation. The triple homicide has spiked the national homicide toll from 44 to 47.

