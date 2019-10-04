Trip advisor has announced that it will no longer be promoting or making money off any attraction that uses captive whales or dolphins – this is a change in the company’s policy.
The new position will have serious implications for such attractions.
Trip advisor has announced that it will no longer be promoting or making money off any attraction that uses captive whales or dolphins – this is a change in the company’s policy.
The new position will have serious implications for such attractions.
Meanwhile, the newly-elected first deputy leader of the St. Lucia labour party, Dr. Ernest Hilaire …