TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR THE SLAIN FORMER COACH

Allin Fevrier December 24, 2020 Breaking News, News Updates Leave a comment

Tributes continue to pour in for late bus driver Melvin Charles. A long-time childhood friend and local sporting stand-out is paying homage to the former basketball coach. The slain bus driver – Saint Lucia’s 48th homicide victim of 2020, was well known for his sporting prowess during his formative years, growing up in the community of Barnard hill, Castries. His exploits on the local playground were legendary, earning him the moniker of “ flying” for amazing leaping ability, especially for a man short in stature.

