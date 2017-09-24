Trent Bridge called off after just 2.2 overs

(ESPNcricinfo) England 21 for 0 v West Indies – Match abandoned.

The second ODI at Trent Bridge was abandoned after just 2.2 overs when afternoon rain lingered over Nottingham.

England had hustled to 21 without loss before the players left the field as West Indies made a wayward start but that was as far as things went. The call-off came at 4.15pm with puddles forming on the outfield, although shortly after the match was scrubbed the rain did abate well before the final 5.56pm cut-off to squeeze in a 20-over match.

If a short game had been possible, West Indies wouldn’t have had the services of birthday boy Chris Gayle. He tweaked his right hamstring in the warm-ups and was scrubbed from the team sheet moments before the toss with Kyle Hope taking his place. Gayle had appeared to injure himself batting at Old Trafford – TV picked up on him mentioning it to the umpires over the stump mic – but this was said to be a new problem. He went for a scan in mid-afternoon with Stuart Law, the West Indies coach, hopefully he would be available for the rest of the series.

“That’s professional sport, you can’t make too much of it,” Law said. “We’ll monitor him ahead of Bristol. He said he didn’t want to risk it, which is fair enough. If you do a hamstring at 38 it takes a bit longer to heal than when you are 18, so erring on the side of caution is fair enough. Fingers crossed he’ll be okay for the next three games.

There was another change, too, with Miguel Cummins replacing Devendra Bishoo to provide another pace-bowling option.

England named an unchanged side on the ground where they broke the world record for the ODI total last year, with 444 against Pakistan. After the abandonment, Eoin Morgan said there were no plans to give any of the all-format players a break in the remaining three games and added that there would not be rotation for the sake of getting Jake Ball or Tom Curran a game.

“We feel given that they [Test players] will have the whole of October off, we’ve planned for this from the lead-in to the Champions Trophy when they were rested for the SA T20 series, barring Jonny Bairstow who was playing for an opportunity,” Morgan said. “We feel the back end of the Australia tour, the T20 tri-series, could be the opportunity when we’ll look at guys being rested.” “We want to play the best team to win a particular game. The way of getting Tpm involved has been the T20 format and that might continue this winter. One of the areas we struggled in the Champions Trophy was taking early wickets, particularly losing Chris Woakes in the first game. Also, a fully fit and firing David Willey, one of his strengths with the new ball is taking wickets and is something we can work on in this series.”

The series resumes in Bristol on Sunday.