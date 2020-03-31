Home / Breaking News / TRANSPORT DIVISION TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF SERVICES

TRANSPORT DIVISION TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF SERVICES

Allin Fevrier March 31, 2020 Breaking News Leave a comment

In keeping with the need to observe social distancing measures to combat the spread of COVID 19, Division of Transport wishes to advise that the registration of new vehicles will be suspended this week from Tuesday March 31st , Wednesday April 1st and on Friday April 3rd 2020. This service will only be available on Thursday April 2nd, 2020 from 8 am to 12 noon.

The Transport Division can be contacted via email address transport@govt.lc; one of our representatives will be in touch with you as soon as possible.

