TRAGIC VEHICULAR ACCIDENT IN MONIER,GROS ISLET

65 year old Sandra Sidoine of Monier, Gros Islet, has succumbed to her injuries in a mid-morning, vehicular accident.

Reports have stated that the elderly woman was hit by a motor vehicle that ran off the road,entering her yard. Sidoine was immediately transported to the Victoria Hospitals gave in to sustained injuries. Furthermore, information from the newsroom of SNO (Saint Lucia News Online), says that the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a “burst tire”.

Please tune into HTS this evening, July 26th 2018, at 7 p.m for more details on this tragedy.

