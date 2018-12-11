TRAGIC LABORIE VIEUX FORT HIGHWAY ACCIDENT

A tragic head-on collision along the Laborie Vieux Fort highway involving a minibus and a motorcycle result in serious injury to the driver and death of the motorcyclist. Both of the men are from the village of Laborie.
A tragic head-on collision along the Laborie Vieux Fort highway involving a minibus and a motorcycle result in serious injury to the driver and death of the motorcyclist. Both of the men are from the village of Laborie.
Former minister for Commerce Emma Hippolyte is calling on corporate and civic organisations to speak …