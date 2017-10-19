Traffic Police Urges Road Vigilance ahead of Annual Road Relay Races

The Royal St. Lucia Police Force wishes to advise the motoring public to exercise caution when traversing the following routes, on Friday, October 20, 2017, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to facilitate the annual Road Relay of various Primary Schools.

Bexon Primary Road Relay route:

The race commences at the Bexon Primary, continues along the Bexon Crown Lands into Marc, returns to the Castries Vieux Fort Highway and ends at the said school.

Canon Laurie Anglican and Methodist Combined School route:

Students will commence the race at the Mindoo Phillip Park, into Entrepot, continuing along Cedars Road, exiting the Sunbuilt area into Waterworks Road and will return to the Mindoo Phillip Park via the Marchand Road.

All are asked to exercise extreme caution along said roads, as students will be running along the above routes as part of the annual events. We wish to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank all for their continued cooperation.