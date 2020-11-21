A visitor has been placed in state quarantine by local authorities following what they say was a breach of saint lucia’s covid-19 protocols.
Officials have vowed to take immediate measures to ensure compliance.
A visitor has been placed in state quarantine by local authorities following what they say was a breach of saint lucia’s covid-19 protocols.
Officials have vowed to take immediate measures to ensure compliance.
Former chief medical officer Dr. Stephen King is advising that public health officials and local …