We Begin Tonight With Another Road Fatality This Time In The Community Of Anse La Raye On Thursday.Four French Nationals Visiting St. Lucia From The United States For A Wedding, Encountered Tragedy While Navigating The Road That Leads To The Ti Kaye Resort In Anse La Raye. Three Of The Surviving Victims Are Being Cared For At The Victoria Hospital.

