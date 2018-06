Regional tourism officials are hoping that an OECS Tourism and Hospitality Training Institute will bolster efforts toward a collaborative approach to building training and marketing for the vital industry.

This is according to Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with Responsibility for Tourism, Dominic Fedee.

Fedee discussed the initiative at a Saint Lucia Tourism Authority Press Conference on Thursday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit