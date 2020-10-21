The royal St. Lucia police force is increasing its operational tempo in response to a recent uptick in gun-related homicides. The commissioner of police Severin Moncherry says no resources will be spared in the fight against unscrupulous criminals.
The royal St. Lucia police force is increasing its operational tempo in response to a recent uptick in gun-related homicides. The commissioner of police Severin Moncherry says no resources will be spared in the fight against unscrupulous criminals.
CASTRIES MAYOR BLAMES TRASH DISPOSAL FOR CITY FLOODING Best free WordPress theme