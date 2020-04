Saint Lucians continue to fail to heed the warnings of public officials to stay-at-home and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Now some citizens are openly threatening the authorities. While the streets of the capital were desolate, some individuals decided to use the cover of darkness to commit crimes on the first day of the extended curfew. The men and women of the royal Saint Lucia police force were able to foil the plans of some would-be criminals, who are now behind bars.