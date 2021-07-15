Law enforcement has called on all and sundry to refrain from engaging in the vandalism of political paraphernalia. Saint Lucia is in the throes of an intense election cycle with the campaign intensifying in the waning days before the poll date.
Law enforcement has called on all and sundry to refrain from engaging in the vandalism of political paraphernalia. Saint Lucia is in the throes of an intense election cycle with the campaign intensifying in the waning days before the poll date.
The electoral department is training returning officers in preparation for the upcoming polls. Its in …