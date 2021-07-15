Home / Breaking News / TOP COP SAYS PENALTIES IN PLACE FOR POLITICAL VANDALISM

Check Also

ELECTORAL DEPT TRAINS RETURNING OFFICERS FOR ELECTION

The electoral department is training returning officers in preparation for the upcoming polls. Its in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved