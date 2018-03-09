Home / News Updates / TOP COP RESPONSE TO WOMEN’S PROTEST CRITICISM
Commissioner of Police Severin Moncherry

TOP COP RESPONSE TO WOMEN’S PROTEST CRITICISM

Rehani Isidore March 9, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

We never restricted the use of placards.

That’s according to Police Commissioner Severin Monchery in response to criticism of his apparent ‘no picketing’ directive at Thursday’s Women’s Rights march turned political demonstration.

