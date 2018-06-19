TOP COP ON STOP-GAP MEASURES AT BELEAGURED POLICE STATIONS

The nation’s top cop also announced the temporary re-location of personnel at installations racked by occupation health safety issues to more suitable working quarters.

He made the disclosure at the weekly pre-cabinet media conference.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit

