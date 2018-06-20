TOP COP ON SPATE OF ROBBERIES AT BUSINESSES

Commissioner of Police Severin Moncherry has expressed concern about the increasing cases of crimes against local businesses.
Moncherry says measures must be put in place to ensure the safety of workers at private enterprises.
Commissioner of Police Severin Moncherry has expressed concern about the increasing cases of crimes against local businesses.
Moncherry says measures must be put in place to ensure the safety of workers at private enterprises.
The Tourism Enhancement Fund of the Saint Lucia Hotel and Tourism Association donated $10,000 towards …