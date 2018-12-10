Home / News Updates / TOP COP COMMENTS ON CRIME SITUATION

TOP COP COMMENTS ON CRIME SITUATION

Stephy Anius December 10, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories 7 Comments

The top brass of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force has sent is strongest signal to date to residents and the criminal elements. The police commissioner Severin Moncherry and his top team say they will place relentless pressure to curb the recent crime upsurge. Moncherry on Monday characterized the recent rise in criminal activity, as a declaration of war on the St. Lucian public. The commissioner sounded the warning at Monday’s press conference called to bring the media up to date on the recent investigations and crucially on the force’s plans for curtailing criminal activity in St. Lucia.

7 comments

  1. Revolt
    December 11, 2018 at 9:59 am

    We should allow prisoners to take part in shemale competition in prisons loll

    Reply
  2. Revolt
    December 11, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I think we should have strong Christian values on the island and moral values teach it to the younger generation

    Reply
  3. Mallow rory
    December 11, 2018 at 9:53 am

    I think that we should change the colour of the prison uniform from blue to Pink and prison walls should be painted in Pink and every christmas each prisoner should be given a barbie and ken doll set and nail polish

    Reply
  4. Mallow rory
    December 11, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Let stick Bananas up they Rectums.
    And take a Photo shots in prison

    Reply
  5. Mallow rory
    December 11, 2018 at 9:47 am

    Lets just chop off they Willie’s and turn them transvestites and filled them up with hormones
    And buy them wigs and make up kits

    Reply
  6. Rexy marrow
    December 11, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Lets just feed all of them to the sharks
    Or maybe we can deport them to iraq or Congo

    Reply
  7. Rexy marrow
    December 11, 2018 at 9:38 am

    The police especially the ssu need to step up they game and start making examples of criminals and tougher gail time for major criminals
    But the ssu need to step up and get reid of violent offenders

    Reply

