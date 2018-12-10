TOP COP COMMENTS ON CRIME SITUATION

The top brass of the Royal St. Lucia Police Force has sent is strongest signal to date to residents and the criminal elements. The police commissioner Severin Moncherry and his top team say they will place relentless pressure to curb the recent crime upsurge. Moncherry on Monday characterized the recent rise in criminal activity, as a declaration of war on the St. Lucian public. The commissioner sounded the warning at Monday’s press conference called to bring the media up to date on the recent investigations and crucially on the force’s plans for curtailing criminal activity in St. Lucia.

