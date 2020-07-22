They Often Cry Outreach (TOCO) foundation has donated much-needed footwear to a number of social clubs in Saint Lucia. The rotary and Kiwanis clubs will distribute the shoes to persons in need.
That’s great, it’s such a good gesture, i hope that everyone involved who needs the help, gets it. May God bless you for taking the time to help your people……..