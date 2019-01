Hundreds of Saint Lucians have taken advantage of a free dental clinic spearheaded by UNICEF Champion for Children Taj Weekes, through his charity, They Often Cry Outreach (TOCO). Weekes partnered with the Montana Dental Clinic to host the one week clinic in the community of Micoud.

