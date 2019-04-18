Social media is abuzz with reaction to former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony’s apparent refusal to shake the hand of his successor – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet. The incident came at the end of debate on the 2019/2020 budget.
Social media is abuzz with reaction to former Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony’s apparent refusal to shake the hand of his successor – Prime Minister Allen Chastanet. The incident came at the end of debate on the 2019/2020 budget.
Castries South MP Dr. Ernest Hilaire says the 2019/2020 budget lacks clarity and cohesion. …
Nonsense, pure nonsense and childish at that
What’s Kennie’s problem Smh