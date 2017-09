National housing corporation chairman, Timothy Mangal was sworn into office as a government senator at the latest sitting of the upper house on Thursday.

He replaces former minister in the ministry of agriculture Jimmy Henry, who quit the government in July.

Mangal who was non-committal when approached by htsstlucia.org, which first broke news of his appointment days ago, has vowed to engender a spirit of co-operation in the senate.

