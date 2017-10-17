Ti Roche Residents to Receive Free Breast Cancer Screening

PRESS RELEASE: With the month of October being observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Community Nursing Service in the Ministry of Health and Wellness via the Ti Roche, Castries, Wellness Centre invite all women and men of Ti Roche and Environs to a special breast screening and examination clinic at the Ti Roche Wellness Centre.

This special breast screening clinic will be conducted from Monday October 16th to Friday October 20th, 2017, between the hours of 8am to 3pm at the Ti Roche Wellness centre.

Women and men are reminded that though it is important to do monthly self examinations, it is equally important to get an annual breast examination done by a healthcare professional. The theme for this year’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month is “Early detection for improved protection.”