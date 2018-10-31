Home / News Updates / THREE KILLED IN BEXON ROAD CRASH
9 year old Leilahi Beaubrun and 3 year old Kealeb Cotter

THREE KILLED IN BEXON ROAD CRASH

Rehani Isidore October 31, 2018 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

[PRESS RELEASE] 

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of three (3) individuals as a result of a vehicular accident which occurred on Tuesday October 30, 2018, about 6:20 p.m. along the Bexon Highway, Castries.

Ferguson Donnelly, a thirty two (32) year old resident of Barre Du Chaussee, was driving a pickup, registration number 8752, along the Bexon Highway, travelling in a southerly direction, and collided with a stationary motor truck. He was accompanied by nine (9) year old Leilahi Beaubrun and three (3) year old Kealeb Cotter, who also succumbed to injuries sustained. The fourth passenger of the pickup, a six year old male, has since been air lifted to Martinique, for medical assistance, in critical condition.

Post mortem examinations are to be scheduled for subsequent dates. This incident brings the number of road fatalities recorded for the year 2018 to twenty one (21).

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force wishes to extend condolences to the bereaved families and friends.

