Six physical assaults and a three car pile-ups on the Vieux Fort. Laborie highway were among the 91 ambulance calls received by the fire service. Emergency personnel in the south of Saint Lucia bore the brunt of the distress calls.
Six physical assaults and a three car pile-ups on the Vieux Fort. Laborie highway were among the 91 ambulance calls received by the fire service. Emergency personnel in the south of Saint Lucia bore the brunt of the distress calls.
Are the police handling the suspected violations of the Covid-19 quarantine professionally? Best free WordPress …