Three Car Crash Leaves One Dead

Rehani Isidore October 15, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Jimmy Antoine, 44, of Grand Ravine, Dennery succumbed to injuries sustained from a three car pile-up along the Dennery high-way on October 14.

Sometime between 6:30 and 7 pm Antoine was traveling south bound in a white Mitsubishi Lancer registration PB5932 when it spun out of control. 

The car slammed into two other vehicles including a mini-bus. Antoine became impaled in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

First responders confirmed a total of three [3] people were hurt as a result of the crash. Demetrius La Corbiniere, 52 and Andrew Charlery, 56, were both conveyed to hospital via ambulance and treated for various injuries.

Antoine was pronounced dead at hospital and is the 12th recorded road fatality.

