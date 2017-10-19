Three Arrested in Connection with Homicide 42

Law enforcement sources have confirmed three people are in police custody as part of investigations into the 42nd homicide incident.

Emerging details surrounding the fatal stabbing indicate one man identified as Keith Smith, 29, was involved in a violent brawl that occurred near Clarke Street, Vieux-Fort on October 18.

The victim also known as ‘Boo-bull’ was stabbed in the torso and reportedly succumbed at the scene. According to police sources the deadly skirmish occurred between 9:30 and 10 pm. A motive for the attack have not been disclosed.