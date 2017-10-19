Home / News Updates / Three Arrested in Connection with Homicide 42

Three Arrested in Connection with Homicide 42

Rehani Isidore October 19, 2017 News Updates, Top Stories Leave a comment

Law enforcement sources have confirmed three people are in police custody as part of investigations into the 42nd homicide incident.

Emerging details surrounding the fatal stabbing indicate one man identified as Keith Smith, 29, was involved in a violent brawl that occurred near Clarke Street, Vieux-Fort on October 18.

The victim also known as ‘Boo-bull’ was stabbed in the torso and reportedly succumbed at the scene. According to police sources the deadly skirmish occurred between 9:30 and 10 pm. A motive for the attack have not been disclosed.

 

Best free WordPress theme

Check Also

Windies can only gain one point from clean sweep

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (CMC) — West Indies stand to gain precious little from their two-Test series …

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Kurt Charles
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved