Thirteen athletes named to represent St. Lucia at CAC next month

Thirteen athletes have been approved to represent St. Lucia at CAC in Colombia next month. The St. Lucia Olympic Committee on Wednesday named the official delegation who will compete in six disciplines for the 23rd edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games which will be held from July 19th to August 3rd. Over 5 thousand athletes are expected to compete.

The team will be led by Commonwealth gold medalist in high jump, Levern Spencer.

Javelin

Albert Reynolds

Long & triple jump

Sandisha Antoinne

Swimming

Jean Luc Zephir (50m free style, 50m back stroke)

Katie Kyle (50m fly, 100 m fly)

Beach Volleyball

Men: Agustin Faulkner and Tevin St. Jean

Women: Tyna Williams and Jamilla Lansiquot

Boxing

Nathan Ferrari

Lyndell Marcellin

Sailing

Stephanie Devaux- Lovell

Taekwondo

Nisso Etienne

