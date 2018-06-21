Thirteen athletes named to represent St. Lucia at CAC next month

Thirteen athletes have been approved to represent St. Lucia at CAC in Colombia next month. The St. Lucia Olympic Committee on Wednesday named the official delegation who will compete in six disciplines for the 23rd edition of the Central American and Caribbean Games which will be held from July 19th to August 3rd. Over 5 thousand athletes are expected to compete.
The team will be led by Commonwealth gold medalist in high jump, Levern Spencer.
Javelin
Albert Reynolds
Long & triple jump
Sandisha Antoinne
Swimming
Jean Luc Zephir (50m free style, 50m back stroke)
Katie Kyle (50m fly, 100 m fly)
Beach Volleyball
Men: Agustin Faulkner and Tevin St. Jean
Women: Tyna Williams and Jamilla Lansiquot
Boxing
Nathan Ferrari
Lyndell Marcellin
Sailing
Stephanie Devaux- Lovell
Taekwondo
Nisso Etienne