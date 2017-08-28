Home / Top Stories / Thieves Make Off With 17 Thousand Dollars From S&S

Miguel Fevrier August 28, 2017 Top Stories Leave a comment

Law enforcement officers are on the hunt for thieves who reportedly stole 17 thousand dollars belonging to the S&S retail store chain from two security guards.
The bag-snatch near the establishment’s main branch in Castries, has also set a mon repos bus operator back thousands of dollars in damage to his vehicle.

