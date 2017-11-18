The World Bank Group Caribbean Recruitment Drive

(PRESS RELEASE) – The World Bank Group is launching a recruitment drive aimed at increasing the number of Caribbean professionals in its workforce.

A career with the World Bank Group offers a unique opportunity for exceptionally talented individuals with a passion for international development to contribute to solving some of the world’s most pressing problems. Bank staff work with governments, civil society groups, the private sector, and others in developing countries around the world, assisting people in all areas of development, from policy and strategic advice to the identification, preparation, appraisal, and supervision of development projects.

This commitment to hire Caribbean nationals reflects the World Bank Group’s senior leadership’s commitment to a diverse workforce in which Caribbean nationals can play a key role in fighting poverty and increasing shared prosperity.

The World Bank Group is currently seeking qualified professionals to fill various roles within the World Bank Group located in Washington, DC or one of our regional offices.

Minimum qualifications for entry-level positions include a Master’s degree plus 5 years of relevant professional experience. For mid-career professionals, the minimum requirements are a Master’s degree plus 8 years of relevant professional experience.

Ideal candidates for these positions must have a demonstrated capacity for strategic thinking, the ability to conduct dialogue on relevant development policies and priorities, and fluency in English. Fluency or proficiency in other languages, in particular, Arabic, Chinese, French, Portuguese, Spanish, or Russian is considered a plus.

Applications must be submitted through the links below by Dec. 8, 2017. Only those candidates who are shortlisted will be contacted for interviews before or on January 5, 2018.

Available positions include:

Senior IT Officer, Disruptive Technologies/Innovation

IT Officer, Disruptive Technologies/Innovation

Financial Officer

Operations Officer

Senior HR Specialist

Strategy Officer

Senior Economist

Lead Economist

Data Analyst