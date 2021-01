Former city councilor Victor Maurice passed way at 5 am on Tuesday 28th January 2020. The well-known packaged nuts and berries vendor died from injuries sustained in a brazen shooting carried out by bandits outside his balata residence in November 2019. He joins a very long list of homicide victims in Saint Lucia whose killers have yet to face justice. One year later, family members who are paying tribute to their fallen loved one, cling to hope of a break-through in the murder investigation.