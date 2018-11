The St. Lucia Teachers Union, The Civil Service Association And The Sir Arthur Lewis Community College Board Have Found Common Ground On Their Issues After A Three-Hour Long Meeting This Week. SALCC Lecturers Reported Sick Last Week, Amid Growing Health And Safety Concerns. Union Officials Say The Meeting Was Long Overdue, As They Have Been Clamoring For A Sit Down With The Board Since 2016.

