THE SLP GIVES UWP FAILING GRADE AFTER 2 YRS IN OFFICE
June 6, 2018
The UWP Administration might be touting its performance over the past two years, but Opposition Leader Philip J. Pierre says there is nothing to celebrate.
On the second anniversary of the UWP’s election victory, the SLP leader says the Administration continues to fail the electorate.
