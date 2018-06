The Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association (SLMDA) says it condemns, in the strongest of terms, the position taken by the government of Saint Lucia, to cancel the Association’s scheduled sit-down with the Prime Minister on Friday June 22nd.

The Association issued its promised position statement on the matter on 27 June.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Skype

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

Telegram

Reddit