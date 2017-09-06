Home / Top Stories / The Sandals Exemption Debate

Alison Kentish September 5, 2017 Top Stories Leave a comment

The Saint Lucia Labour Party has described as ‘extraordinary and unusual’ – a 100% withholding tax exemption for sandals resorts international for 2001 to 2009.
The party’s spokesman for tourism, investment and business Dr. Ernest Hilaire says it is also unnecessary, at a time when government cannot meet the cost of basic social services.
However, the minister in the ministry of finance is defending the exemption, saying cabinet made the right decision.

