The Sandals Exemption Debate

The Saint Lucia Labour Party has described as ‘extraordinary and unusual’ – a 100% withholding tax exemption for sandals resorts international for 2001 to 2009.

The party’s spokesman for tourism, investment and business Dr. Ernest Hilaire says it is also unnecessary, at a time when government cannot meet the cost of basic social services.

However, the minister in the ministry of finance is defending the exemption, saying cabinet made the right decision.



